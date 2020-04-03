|
|
BENNY A GONZALES Benny Albert Gonzales, 80, of Las Vegas, passed away March 31, 2020 battling with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his sisters Pauline Perry and Vicky Kimenker; his children Michael Gonzales, Norman Serrano, Kenneth Gonzales, Paul Gonzales, Kathleen Donnett and Steven Gonzales; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Benny was born June 2, 1939 to Antonio and Francisca Gonzales in Albuquerque, NM. He was married to Beatrice Serrano Gonzales over 52 years, until her passing in May 2017. He attended Basic High School and in 1956 joined the US Army, 82nd Airborne. Later he served in the Nevada Army National Guard. He had a passion for hunting, shooting, camping, and UNLV Football. After his active duty service in the Army, Benny became an independent flooring contractor and business man in Las Vegas, owned and operated Benny's Floor Covering for over 30 years. Benny was always politically active within his community. During his retirement years, he volunteered his time with organizations that assisted veterans in need. Funeral services will be announced later and will take place at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.