It is with deep sadness that his family and friends announce the passing of Bernard J. Cannon, 97, on 11-10-19. Barney was born on December 22, 1921 in Los Angeles, CA and attended high school, college, and law school in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas. In January of 1942, Barney enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp and served throughout WWII in the Aleutian Islands until his honorable discharge in December of 1945. Barney was married to Ruth Klingensmith on February 4, 1949. They resided in Lakewood, Lake Arrowhead and Temecula, CA before moving to Las Vegas in March of 2003. Barney worked over 30 years for Matson Navigation Company as a superintendent before retiring in 1982. Barney was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Ruth. He is survived by his four sons Walt, Paul, Bob and Phil and by 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Barney will be honored for his service by a U.S. Army Honor Guard on 11-20-19 at 8:40 a.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City. Services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, 10:00, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89128,