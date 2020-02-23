|
BERNARD WALBROEHL, SR Bernard "Bernie" Anthony Walbroehl Sr., 82, of North Las Vegas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, February 8, 2020. Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bernard was born March 21, 1937 in Mineola, Long Island, N.Y. to August and Lillian Walbroehl. He was the middle child of three children and grew up in Long Island with his three best buddies from school, George, Pat and Eddie. He met his wife of 50 years, June Harding, in high school and was immediately smitten with her British accent and sweet smile. Bernie and June were married April 10, 1957. He owned a successful landscaping business on Long Island, and after having their fifth child, he and June decided to move their family to central New York. He was an independent small businessman in the Oneonta area for over 20 years and was an avid hobby farmer. His most prized possession was his Allis-Chalmers tractor that he used to bale hay or cut down the brush. He also enjoyed raising animals on his small farm. June and Bernie relocated to Las Vegas in 1995 and spent many years enjoying the sunshine, warm weather and taking time out to play Bingo. He was predeceased by his wife, June Walbroehl; his brother, John Walbroehl; his father, August Walbroehl; his mother Lillian Walbroehl. Bernard is survived by his children, Susan Elwyn and husband, David; Patricia Squires and husband, William; Bernard Walbroehl Jr. and wife, Yahnna; Michael Walbroehl and wife, Angela; Theresa Steighner and husband, Alan; his grandchildren, Brad Marble, Ross Elwyn, Claire Elwyn, Hannah Elwyn, Cassandra Squires, Kyle Walbroehl, Max Steighner and Jane Steighner; great-grandchildren Addy, Carter, Bella, Andrew, Henry and Graham; his sister Katherine Marchione; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service is scheduled at 3 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Palm Mortuary Northwest, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. Officiating the graveside service will be a presiding priest from St Anthony Padua Roman Catholic Church.