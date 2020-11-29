BERNYCE H. BROSELOW May 28, 1928 - November 16, 2020 Bernyce H. Broselow, 92, loving mother and wife has passed away to join her son Stephen Broselow in heaven. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware. She is survived by her Husband Stan Broselow of 71 years of marriage and her daughter Hope Miller (Broselow) and many grand and great grandchildren. She received her Bachelor's Degree at Dominguez Hills College and moved on to Pepperdine University where she obtained he Master's Degree in Phycology. She then became a licensed marriage and family counsellor in Southern Califonia. She also volunteered for Hospice for many years. She loved to play bridge and do crossword puzzle in her spare time.