|
|
BERTHA IRENE SMITH Bertha Smith passed away September 26, 2019. She was born January 16, 1916 in Dodson, TX to John Duren and Sally Boshart. Bertha was a Texas native and former Henderson resident. She worked for a Defense Plant during World War II while living in Long Beach, CA. Bertha and her late husband Louis ran a grocery store from 1950-1960 in Henderson. After the store closed Bertha began working at the Family Owned Candlelight Wedding Chapel near the Riviera Hotel. She managed the Photo department into her late 60's. Later, she was in charge of the Photo processing at the Little Church of the West until she was 92, sending photos to get developed and then mailing them to all of the customers. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Bertha had no special formula for her longevity, "It's just by chance," she joked recently. She was preceded in death by husbands, Louis Richardson and Edward W. Smith; and Sister, Gladys Zigler. She is survived by her son, Edward D. Smith (Shauna); three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be at noon Tues., Oct. 1, at Toquerville Cemetery, Toquerville, UT.