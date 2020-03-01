|
BETTE SALAZ Bette Naomi Salaz, 75, of Las Vegas, passed away February 20, 2020. She was born May 11, 1944 to Louis and Winona Nelson in Sugar Grove, IL. Bette is survived by her husband of 57 years, Herman; daughters, Jacquelyn and Jolyn (Angela); brother, Ray Nelson (Fran); sister, Bonnie Smith; six grandchildren, Brandon (Amber), Bryan (Teylor), Johnny (Samantha), Janelle, Jessica and John (Lisa), seven great-grandchildren, Lacy, Benson, Brandon Jr., Forrest, Emma, Braylynn, Wyatt and one on the way, Rebecca Bette. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., March 7, at the Church of Jeasus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 5160 W. Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89130.