Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Jeasus Christ of the Latter-day Saints
160 W. Lone Mountain Road
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
More Obituaries for BETTE SALAZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTE SALAZ


1944 - 2020
BETTE SALAZ Obituary
BETTE SALAZ Bette Naomi Salaz, 75, of Las Vegas, passed away February 20, 2020. She was born May 11, 1944 to Louis and Winona Nelson in Sugar Grove, IL. Bette is survived by her husband of 57 years, Herman; daughters, Jacquelyn and Jolyn (Angela); brother, Ray Nelson (Fran); sister, Bonnie Smith; six grandchildren, Brandon (Amber), Bryan (Teylor), Johnny (Samantha), Janelle, Jessica and John (Lisa), seven great-grandchildren, Lacy, Benson, Brandon Jr., Forrest, Emma, Braylynn, Wyatt and one on the way, Rebecca Bette. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., March 7, at the Church of Jeasus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 5160 W. Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89130.
