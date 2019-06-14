On Saturday May 25th, 2019 Betty Ann Martin, our beloved grandmother, mother, sister passed away at the age of 88. She moved on in peace surrounded by loved ones in her home.



Betty was born on Monday June 23rd, 1930 to Annie (Nancy) Clarke and Walter Stoner. She graduated from Orange High School in Cleveland, Ohio and then went on to complete business school. After acquiring her degree, she raised two daughters Nancy and Diane in Cleveland Heights, Ohio and during this time she became an officer for the Cleveland Heights Police Department. In 1985 she ventured out west with her daughter Nancy, finally settling in Las Vegas, Nevada. Betty worked for the Ribeiro Corporation as an accountant for 20 years, and finally retired at the young age of 80.







She meant more to us than words can describe. She had many joys in life, and loved to laugh at every opportunity. She enjoyed cross stitch, which if you knew her, you probably already know this. She liked to read, and enjoyed talking on the phone to her best friend, June, of 70 years. She was kind, thoughtful, loving, caring, and very humorous. Most of all, she loved spoiling her great-grandchildren, and even her older grandchildren.



Betty was preceded in death by her father Walter Stoner and her mother Annie (Nancy) Clarke. She is survived by two daughters Nancy and Diane, granddaughters Melina, Gretchen and Gabrielle and her bonus grandson Michael, along with three great-grandchildren - Mason, Makayla, and Riley. . Her brother Walt Jr. and sister Gloria.







As per her wishes she will be cremated at McDermott's Funeral and Cremation services. A small service will be held with close family and friends in her honor.