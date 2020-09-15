Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Robinson Le Faivre passed away peacefully at 80 years young on September 6, 2020 at Centennial Hills Hospital. Betty was born November 21, 1939 in Palmyra, Illinois to James Robinson and Rozella Friend.



Betty moved to Las Vegas in 1960 and married her husband Franklin (Johnnie) on October 8, 1967. They raised their two sons James and Steven. After retiring from retail she had an in-home daycare where she cared for many children.



Betty is preceded in death by her parents James and Rosella. She is survived by her husband Johnnie after 42 years. Sons James (Tiffani), Steven, and daughter Melissa. Grandchildren David (Amber), Ashley, Lauren, Clinton, Dominic, and Caleb. Great grandchildren Natalya and Logan. Services will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 2pm - 4pm, at Bunkers, 925 Las Vegas North, Las Vegas, 89101,



