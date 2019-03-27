Betty Annel Wilson, 79, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on March 21, 2019, with family by her side, from brain cancer. She was born on January 22, 1940 in Visalia, CA to Letha and Raymond Martin Sr. and was the youngest of 3 children. Her parents, Sister Marilyn, Nephew Tommy, and Niece Rhonda preceded her in death. She married Darrel Wilson on May 15, 1986 in Lake Tahoe, CA.



She is survived by her husband Darrel of Las Vegas, NV, Son Randy Ford and his wife Patti of Las Vegas, NV, 3 grandchildren: Christy Dodderer of West Plains, MO, Jeff Ford of Las Vegas, NV and Crystal Sisco and husband Jason of Las Vegas, NV, along with 6 great-grandchildren: Deanna and William of Las Vegas, Ashley Hood of San Antonio, TX, and Mikayla Hood, Gregory Hood III and Maxwell Hood of West Plains, MO. She is also survived by her brother Raymond Martin Jr. of Carson, CA, His wife Gisela, and his sons Scott Martin and Eric Martin, also of Carson, CA.



She was a bright light in such a hectic world. When she found out she was going to be a great grandma Darrel and her moved to Las Vegas to be there for the next generation of their family. She was always welcoming when someone needed her and Picking out just one memory of this amazing woman would never do her justice.



As were her wishes, Betty will be cremated so she can stay close to her loving husband Darrel and her family.



All correspondence and condolences can be sent to: [email protected]



A Celebration of Life will be held once all preparations are finalized. Read More Listen to Obituary