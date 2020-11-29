BETTY JEAN MACE Betty Jean Mace, 100, passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV. She was born Elizabeth Jean Leckemby on October 4, 1920, in St. Petersburg, Florida, to Helen (née Bartlett) and Joseph Clarence Leckemby, Betty Jean lived in Florida and then Maine for many years, where her father was a minister, before marrying Harold V. Grant (deceased) with whom she had three children. In 1957, Betty Jean married Gordon E. Mace, who was serving in the USAF. They were stationed in Spangdahlem, Germany for almost four years, where Betty and Gordon had two additional children, prior to being transferred to Las Vegas in 1961 where they continued to raise their family. Upon retirement in 1986, Betty Jean and Gordon built a home in Pahrump, NV, where Betty Jean was an active member of the Pahrump Community Church, the Women at Prayer Group and was an avid bridge player at the Pahrump Community Center. Gordon passed away in 1998 and Betty Jean remained in their Pahrump home until late 2016 when she returned to Las Vegas to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Betty Jean is pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, Gordon, her son, Joseph Mace, and two sisters, Marion Ruth Moore and Helen Ann Miles. She is survived by four children, Richard Grant (Judy), Judith Grant Bradshaw (Luis Rojas), David Grant (Kathleen) all of Las Vegas; Gordon Mace, Jr. of Rochester, NH; and sister, Mary Edge Merrill of Friendship, ME, along with 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grand-child. Betty Jean also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends all over the country. Betty Jean was a woman of great faith, a life-long Red Sox fan and she loved traveling, visiting with family and a good game of cards, either Bridge or Liverpool. Her local family and friends were fortunate and thrilled to participate in an outdoor, masked and socially-distanced celebration of Betty Jean's 100th birthday just one month before her passing. Per Betty Jean's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store