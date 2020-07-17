1/1
Betty Jean Ward
1930 - 2020
BETTY JEAN WARD was born December 9, 1930, the daughter of the late Lessie Mae and John Brewczynski of Little Rock, AR, and went to be with her Lord on July 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband Wesley L Ward with whom she shared her life with for 68 years, daughters Sharon and Debby, son Wesley Jr and sister Anna. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by brothers Jake and Joe and sister Laura. Betty was a register nurse for 40 years and retired in 1992. She was a devoted member of Oasis Baptist Church in Henderson NV. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in her honor to the American Heart Association or Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 1:00 pm, at Oasis Baptist Church, 1620 W. Sunset Rd, Suite 100, Henderson, NV, 89014,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
01:00 PM
Oasis Baptist Church
