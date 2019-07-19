BETTY KEENE ORTWEIN Betty Keene Ortwein of Las Vegas passed away peacefully of cancer at Nathan Adelson Hospice on July 16, 2019 after a wonderful life of 81 years. She was born March 11, 1938 in Deadwood, SD. Betty graduated from Billings Senior HS in 1956 and Montana State College in 1960, as did her 3 sisters. At Montana State she excelled in academics, joined the Chi Omega Sorority and the synchronized swimming team. Betty came to Las Vegas in 1960 to start her long education career with the CCSD at West Charleston E.S. (now Howard Wasden). She then taught at Myrtle Tate E.S. and was a librarian at Cashman M.S., Twin Lakes ES and R. Guild Gray E.S. From 1966-68, she was in Nigeria for a USAID project and conducted a pre-school program for American children. Throughout her life, she enjoyed many things, including spending time with her family and cats, playing golf and bridge with her dear friends, and of course, cooking. No one could cook a better Thanksgiving dinner than Grandma Betty. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Alice Keene; and sister, Alice Jones. She is survived by her sisters, Joan Hitchens and Kathy Schulze; sons, Jeff (Sherri), Matthew (Trish) and Mark (Carrie); 7 grandchildren, Chris, Austin, Cody, Dillon, Kyle, Nicholas and Catherine; and many nieces and nephews. She was quite "the character." There are many words that describe her including smart, honest, funny, outspoken, independent, stubborn, tough, tenacious, convicted, loyal and loving. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. A gathering to celebrate her life will be set at a future time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Animal Foundation at 655 North Mojave Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101 or online at https://animalfoundation.com/ in honor of Betty Keene Ortwein.