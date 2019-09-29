Home

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:15 PM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr
Boulder City, NV
1947 - 2019
BETTY PHILLIPS Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Phillips gained her wings September 17, 2019. She was born January 17, 1947 in Kearney, Ne. She was preceded by her parents, Jim Stark and Lottie Kunc. They moved to Las Vegas in 1955. Betty graduated high school at Western High School. She worked as a hairdresser before becoming a homemaker. Betty was a member of the Las Vegas Corvette Association and loved to ride her 1967 Harley Electra Glide to Sturgis, SD for over 20 years. Betty is survived by husband, Bruce Phillips. Together they raised six children, Anthony Hancock, Deaunn Cain, Richard Phillips, Angela Phillips, David Phillips, and Jon Phillips. She had nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be at 1:20 p.m. Thu. Oct 3, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005.
