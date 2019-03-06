Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
BETTY SHAW Obituary
BETTY SHAW Betty West Shaw, 80, of Las Vegas, passed away February 18, 2019. Betty was born in a freak snow storm in Whitesboro, Texas in April 1938. Betty graduated from Floydada High School. When she married C. F. Shaw, an oil field hand, she moved to Libya, North Africa where they lived for several years. They moved back to Houston where they raised their family. She moved to Las Vegas in 1984 were she found a passion for working in the casino cage. She worked at Knob Hill, Harrah's, Rio and the Venetian. She loved the excitement of Las Vegas, the weather, and the fast pace of it all. In her free time she loved to cross-stitch and make beautiful Christmas stockings for her family. She leaves her son, Kevin Shaw, and his wife, Wendy; and her granddaughter, Eva. She lost her beloved daughter, Elizabeth Leeann, in 2012. Betty passed away during a freak snow storm in Las Vegas. Her graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.
