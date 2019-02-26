BETTY SHOWERS Betty Lee Showers, 92, passed away peacefully February 23, at Valley Hospital surrounded by her children, following a brief bout with pneumonia. Betty became a Registered Nurse in Los Angeles in 1951 and soon joined the U.S. Air Force to see the world. She was stationed in South Korea, Japan and Spain, where she met her husband to be, Herb. After retiring at the grade of Captain, she dedicated herself to being the greatest full time mother ever, serving as troop leader/den mother for Brownies and Cub Scouts, president of the PTA and a multitude of other volunteer work. Betty taught Herb how to fish, perfected and shared her various craft hobbies throughout her life and said she took up golf in self-defense in order to spend more time with Herb. In her words, she played 'at' golf every Tuesday with her many longtime friends until a few months before her death. She is survived by her son, David and his wife Melissa; daughter, Linda and her husband Erick; daughter, Dawn and her husband Mike; niece, Sabrina; four grandchildren; seven granddogs; and her beloved Kallie. Services will be private. "Life is not about waiting for the storms to pass it's about learning to dance in the rain." Read More Listen to Obituary