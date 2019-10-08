|
BETTY UZELL Betty J. Uzell passed Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born and spent her younger years under very harsh conditions in a rural area near Muncie, Indiana. She was the seventh of eight children born to Nilah and Claude Calhoun. She graduated with honors from a country school with 17 other students. Through self education, she quickly became a part of the business world as office manager for a large corporate insurance company and later for three professional engineering companies in the Indianapolis, Indiana area. Due to health reasons, she and her husband, Everett Hauser moved to Las Vegas in 1970, where she enjoyed front desk and back office work for various hotels. She spent 21 years in the controller's Office of the Stardust hotel and was an "employee of the month" for them. In October 2000, her husband of 42 years passed away. A while later she was introduced to and later married Edward William Uzell. They have enjoyed a good life, love to tour the States, enjoyed nice cruises and appreciated each and every day, as well as helping those less fortunate. Shs is survived by her husband, Edward Uzelt; and many nieces and nephews. She also had many in-laws in California and England. Her good personality, ready smile, love of animals, and her desire to help those in need will be remembered and missed. No services scheduled.