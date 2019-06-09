A resident of 64 years died Friday May 31, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada at age 91. She was born August 27, 1927 to Eddie and Charlcie Marie Wieland of Oklahoma.



She is preceded in death by brother Milton Wieland and wife Joy, sister Louella Carpenter and husband T Jay, brother Jack Wieland and wife Nell, sister Judy Wall and husband George, and brother Dave Wieland.



She is survived by sister Eddell Williams (husband Harold, decd.), brother Roy Wieland (Wava), and brothers Mike and Richard Wieland. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



She is survived by son Michael Calmy (Kathy, Linda), granddaughters Kristi and Michelle Calmy, and great grandson Kyle; son Patrick Calmy (Bonnie, Lorri), grandsons Scott (Stephanie), Steve (Kim), and grandchildren Hayden, Chase, Nash, and Reagan Calmy; daughter Earlene Cyphers Holguin (Andrew), and grandchildren Charlcie, Caitlyn (twins), and Dakota Holguin. All are residents of Las Vegas.



She is survived by husband of 45 years, Raymond Michael and stepsons Raymond Jr. (Linda), Clint, and Dave (Debbie) and step-grandchildren Jon (Megan), and Marissa Michael. She was retired after 21 years from Centell Telephone in Las Vegas. She was a wonderful wife, grandma, gammy, aunt, sister, and friend.



Viewing will be held June 15th at 10am with services at 11am at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 760 S. Eastern, Las Vegas, NV, 89123. Burial will follow. Read More Listen to Obituary