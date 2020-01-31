|
BETTYE SHAFER Bettye Shafer, 91 of Las Vegas passed away peacefully Sunday January 26, 2020. She was born October 4, 1928 in St. Louis, MO. Bettye later moved to Los Angeles and then finally settled in Las Vegas with her husband Albert. She was preceded in death by Albert. Bettye is survived by her three daughters, Penny Shafer of Huntington Beach, CA, Joyce Trahan and husband, Russell of Las Vegas and Renee Harvey and her son, Matt also of Las Vegas. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the . A private service will be held for Bettye.