BEVERLEE JEAN TARBELL Beverlee Jean Tarbell, 73, went to the lord on November 30, 2019, at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas. Beverlee grew up in Vancouver, Washington. There she met the love of her life, Richard Tarbell. They married July 27, 1961, and started a family of their own. Beverlee spent her younger years traveling, working, and spending time with her two children. She was blessed to help raise her grandson Tanner, granddaughter Hannah and later she took care of her two great-grandsons. After retirement, she happily spent her time walking her dogs (Bichon Frises, of which she owned several), chatting with friends at the park, reading, doing puzzles, growing her faith and enjoying her loving family. Beverlee is survived by her husband Richard Tarbell, daughter Brenda Brants and son Rich Tarbell. She leaves her two grandchildren Tanner Brants and Hannah Tarbell, as well as two great-grandchildren Gavin and Gregory Brants. She is also survived by her three sisters Jerie, Vivian and Betty Lou, and her two brothers Don and Billy. We are the lucky few who experienced her as a wife, mom, grandma, nana, sister, and friend. She was an incredible cook and an even better caregiver. Beverlee was one of the kindest and purest souls to walk this earth. Although she is not here in the flesh, she will live on in our hearts, spirit, and memories. We miss and love her dearly but we take comfort in knowing that she is in Heaven. We are so thankful for the years she gave us, as they were filled with love, kindness, and grace. A memorial service honoring Beverlee will take place on December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Desert Spring United Methodist Church, 120 N. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89144.