BEVERLY BREWER COPE Beverly Brewer Cope passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 87 after a long, beautiful life. She was born on Christmas Day, 1932 in Rexburg, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jack Cope, her sons, Dr. John Cope, Jim Cope, and daughter Liz Cope. She will be greatly missed by her children, Anne Cope Robinson (Jess), Mark Cope (Laura), Dr. David Cope (Laurie), daughter in law, MaryAnn Cope, sisters Maralyn Johnson, Kathy Kimble, brother Doug Brewer, 22 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, with 4 more on the way. She was a wonderful example to us all. She grew up in Ogden, Utah, graduating from Weber State College. After marriage in the Salt Lake Temple, she and Jack moved many times as he served his time in the Air Force and pursued his education. The family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in August, 1967. She was a stalwart member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served valiantly in her callings as Relief Society President, in the Young Women's program, and as a teacher in Primary and Sunday School. She cherished her pioneer heritage and was a great example of the pioneer spirit of resilience and tenacity. She was also the epitome of kindness, wit and wisdom. She loved a good pun. She was a talented pianist and singer. All her children considered her their best friend. She was greatly loved and cherished by her children and grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, Graveside services will be held at 9am, Saturday, June 6 at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 South Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada.