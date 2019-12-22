|
|
BEVERLY DAVIS Beverly Jo Davis, 86, of Siloam Springs, AR, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Earlene Howard Hospice House in Springdale, AR.Beverly was born January 5, 1933 in the upstairs bedroom of her parents in Helena, OK but birth was recorded in Enid, OK, a daughter of Howard Petersen and Alice Louise Bolenbaugh Petersen. She married her first husband, Lowell Davis on April 4, 1954 in Fairview, OK, who preceded her in death in 2007. They enjoyed 53 years of married bliss. Beverly lived 43 years in Henderson, where she worked as an administrative assistant for the Clark County School District for 30 years and moved to Siloam Springs in 2005. After Lowell's death she then married Richard Borschert of Siloam Springs. Beverly was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church and was an active member of the Siloam Springs Senior Center and Senior Circle where she participated in many social activities including being avid Wii Bowler. Beverly was a charter member of the First United Methodist Church in Henderson. She is survived by her husband, Richard Borschert of the home; two sons, John A. Davis and wife Shelly of Huntsville, AL and Russell L Davis of Henderson; one brother, Carl D. Petersen of Derby, KS; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Dec. 28, at the Bethel United Methodist Church in West Siloam Springs. Interment of cremains will be at the Southern Nevada Veterans National Cemetery in Boulder City. Beverly asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1701 Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA. 22311. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. To sign online guestbook please go to www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.