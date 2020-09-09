1/1
BEVERLY DRISCOLL
1937 - 2020
BEVERLY DRISCOLL 08/07/1937 - 08/31/2020 Beverly Ann Driscoll, age 83, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Beverly was born August 7, 1937 in Elgin, Illinois. Beverly finished the 11th grade but never graduated. She work in various occupations: at the Jet Propulsion Lab in California, managed a retail outlet store, and was a change attendant at local stores in Las Vegas. In 1980, she moved from Hanover Park, Illinois to Las Vegas, Nevada. Beverly, in her early years, she enjoyed knitting. Over the years she enjoyed reading and watching old TV shows such as old westerns. But most of all she loved her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beverly's husband, John J. Driscoll, passed away when she was 50. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Leroy E. Leetzow and Martha Mildred Zimmerman Leetzow; her husband John; daughter Kimberly S. Driscoll; and sister Barbra J. Richard. Beverly is survived by her son Derrick A. Driscoll Sr. and daughter Jacinda K. Driscoll and husband Robin Cooke all of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren Derrick A. Driscoll Jr. (Bridgette) and Jason M. Driscoll of El Paso, TX, Mattew J. Driscoll of Marblehead, MA and Aubree A. Driscoll of CA; and great-grandchildren Devon A. Driscoll, Theodore J. Driscoll, Sidnee K. Driscoll and Aiden J. Driscoll. A visitation for Beverly will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmeastern.com for the Driscoll family.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
