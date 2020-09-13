BEVERLY DRISCOLL Beverly Ann Driscoll, 83, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away at home on Monday, August 31, 2020. In 1980, she moved from Hanover Park, Illinois to Las Vegas, Nevada with her husband John and daughter Syndi. She worked for Jackpot Enterprises & Golden Gaming for much of her older life, retiring a few years ago. She will be cremated and put to rest next to her husband in Elgin, Illinois. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmeastern.com
for the Driscoll family.