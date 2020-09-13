1/1
BEVERLY DRISCOLL
BEVERLY DRISCOLL Beverly Ann Driscoll, 83, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away at home on Monday, August 31, 2020. In 1980, she moved from Hanover Park, Illinois to Las Vegas, Nevada with her husband John and daughter Syndi. She worked for Jackpot Enterprises & Golden Gaming for much of her older life, retiring a few years ago. She will be cremated and put to rest next to her husband in Elgin, Illinois. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmeastern.com for the Driscoll family.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
7024648300
