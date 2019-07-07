Home

1928 - 2019
BEVERLY FAILS Beverly Mary Fails, age 91, passed away peacefully, accompanied by colleagues, on July 4, 2019 in Las Vegas. She was born May 10, 1928, in Milwaukee. She began her career at Theda Clarke Hospital in Neenah, WI in 1967. She graduated class valedictorian while working a full time job and raising a family. She was honored in several ways during her nursing career. She retired from nursing in the early part of the 2000's, and was dedicated to sharing her wealth of knowledge by teaching and mentoring countless students. She is survived by her husband, of 73 years, Glen Fails; nine children, Mike (Pat), Lyn (Gary) Burns, Lucy Kentile, Leslie Weichbrod, Larry (Cheryl), Loren (Sarah) Fails, Lance Fails and Jeff (Rachel) Fails; 23 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great children. She was predeceased in death by her parents; one son; and two grandchildren. She mentored to her final days and was dedicated to sharing and learning. There will be a private Celebration of Life held. Memorial donations can be made to the American Red Cross in her honor.
