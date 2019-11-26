|
BEVERLY HIRTH Beverly J Hirth, 84, passed away peacefully in her home on November 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth H Hirth, son Randy Overstreet, stepdaughter Kathryn Mack, daughter-in-law Linda Hirth, brothers Terry Neslund and Dennis Neslund, sister Debbie Young, and grandchildren Darien Smolinski, Sierra Donaldson, and Chaisson Hirth, and great-grand-children Emery and Ellie Smolinski. She was born in Illinois and spent most of her years in Las Vegas and worked as an Office Manager for the family business, Adaven Air Conditioning. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be truly missed, but will live in our hearts forever. Funeral Services were previously held.