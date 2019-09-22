|
BEVERLY J. DAVIS Beverly J. Davis, 87, passed away peacefully August 28, 2019, in Denver. The family is very thankful for the kind and loving care she received at Springbrooke and from the Encompass Hospice program. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John "Jack" Davis; her grandson, Michael "Mikey" Peters; and her long-time partner, Bill Knight. Beverly is survived by her twin sister, Doris Day, of Caldwell, Idaho; and her two children, Robert Davis of Las Vegas and Karen Peters (and son-in-law, Michael Peters) of Santa Ana, Calif. Additionally, she is survived by three grandchildren, Cynthia, Marissa, and Jacinda; and four great-grandchildren, Johnny, Arielle, Abigail, and Athenia. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bev's life at 10:00 a.m. at Friday, October 4, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.