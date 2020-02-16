Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bunker's Mortuary
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery on Lone Mountain Road
BEVERLY J. JOHNSON


1927 - 2020
BEVERLY J. JOHNSON Obituary
BEVERLY JEAN JOHNSON Beverly Jean Johnson passed away Feb. 12, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born Aug. 7, 1927, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a wonderful homemaker, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her sons David (Sheryl), Clayton, and Corey (Linda); Grandchildren Lisa, Matt, Sarah, Darron, Jesse and Tyler; great-grandchildren Darian, Brooke, Alyssa, Pierce, Rae, and Faith. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Blaine and Arvilla, brother Elwin, sister Elaine, husband Lawrence (Johnny), and son Dean. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 21, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Bunker's Mortuary, followed by a short graveside service at 1:30 p.m., at Memory Gardens Cemetery on Lone Mountain Road.
