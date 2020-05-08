BEVERLY JEAN NIELSON FUNK Beverly J. Funk, 83 of Las Vegas, passed away on Sunday, March 1st, 2020. Beverly was born August 26, 1936 in Kansas City, MO. She grew up in Middleton, Idaho where she graduated in 1954. She attended Idaho State University and graduated in 1958. She then came to Las Vegas to begin her career as a teacher at Rancho High School. Later she taught at Basic High School. She then became a professor at UNLV. Professor Funk was a founding faculty member of Clark County Community College, now CSN. She was recruited in June of 1971, along with nine other faculty, who moved into the CCCC facilities on Main Street in July of 1971. Previously, Professor Funk taught Office Administration at Rancho High School, Basic High School and Southern Nevada University, now UNLV. In 1975 Professor Funk co-chaired the Woman's Program with Barbara Agonia. This program created, among many other things, the Women's Re-Entry Center on what is now called the North Las Vegas Campus. Professor Funk served as Faculty Senate Chair during the 1987-1988 academic year. She was also instrumental in the School to Work Federal Grant program. She retired in 1995 and continued to live life to the fullest. She was a pioneer for women's rights and for CSN. Beverly was a resolute woman of great strength, innovation, and integrity. She will be greatly missed. Beverly loved reading, travelling, her cats, her friends, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her son Bryant and her daughter Kara. She is survived by her son Curtis and granddaughter Iga. A Celebration of Life is planned to be held at Ridgemont Community Center, 5601 W. Ridgetree Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89107. Date and time will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Funk Family Memorial Scholarship Fund via the CSN Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store