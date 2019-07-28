|
|
BEVERLY K. BALKE Beverly K. Balke, age 64, of Henderson, passed away and joined her Savior on July 9, 2019. Bev was the beloved third child born in Chicago, to the late Kenneth and Anna Kron. She is survived by her brother, Donald; sisters, Christine (the late Harry), and Elissa (Robert); niece, Jaclyn; nephews, David, Brian (Amanda) and Michael (Kate); and extended family. Beverly was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Frank and second husband, Mark Balke. Beverly spent her childhood in Des Plaines, IL where she enjoyed playing softball, baking chocolate chip cookies, and watching Chicago Cubs baseball. She was also fascinated with the NASA space program and often mentioned she would be very excited to take a trip to the moon. Bev earned her bachelor's degree in Graphic Arts from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. Her satisfying career included owning a motel on the shores of Lake Michigan in Kenosha, WI and many years as Advertising Operations Manager at the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Las Vegas. She also earned her real estate license and was a marketing coordinator for DR Horton and Woodside Homes. She was very proud of her designs and her creativity. Beverly volunteered her free time at The Clark County Museum, helping to catalog tens of thousands of artifacts assembled from the October 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. She enjoyed traveling, hiking, movies, meeting new people, and getting together with family and friends. Bev was a kind, caring person who always made time for others. She will be remembered fondly and dearly missed by her family and many wonderful friends. A memorial service will be 1-3 p.m. Mon., Aug. 5, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Av, Las Vegas, NV 89123, with a celebration of life to follow. Her final resting place will be in Des Plaines, near her parents and grandparents. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Caring Place at nvccf.org (Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation), the , or are sincerely appreciated.