Long Time “Old Town” Henderson .
From The Country To The City, And All Points In Between.
Embraced Life, A Humble, Thankful, Grateful, Faithful Lady.
Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, Neighbor, Confidant, Helper.
Appreciated a Rewarding Civil Service Career and The NARFE Organization.
Welcomed and Relished Retirement, Delighted In her Church, Red Hats, and of being A Spring Chicken.
Cherished her friends, full moons, flowers, antiques, silhouettes, purple glass, fires in the fireplace and The Nebraska Cornhuskers.
A Treasure, A Beautiful Lady Inside Ans Out. She Will Be Missed by all who’s life she has touched.