Beverly Smith

Beverly Smith Obituary
Long Time “Old Town” Henderson .

From The Country To The City, And All Points In Between.

Embraced Life, A Humble, Thankful, Grateful, Faithful Lady.

Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, Neighbor, Confidant, Helper.

Appreciated a Rewarding Civil Service Career and The NARFE Organization.

Welcomed and Relished Retirement, Delighted In her Church, Red Hats, and of being A Spring Chicken.

Cherished her friends, full moons, flowers, antiques, silhouettes, purple glass, fires in the fireplace and The Nebraska Cornhuskers.

A Treasure, A Beautiful Lady Inside Ans Out. She Will Be Missed by all who’s life she has touched.
