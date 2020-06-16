Beverly W Hanson, with great sadness died on May 13, 2020 at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, battling Peripheral Artery Disease she was 73, Beverly was born in Annapolis, MD on Jan 28, 1947, to parents Edward and Nancy Bower. Beverly moved to Las Vegas in 1978 and has been a resident ever since, she retired in 2013, and enjoyed reading and gardening.

She is survived by her sister Susie Browning, of Mansfield GA, her brother Timothy Bower of Moody AL, her daughters Diana Robbins and Margaret Hanson of Las Vegas NV, her sons Philip Wiggins and his wife Carmen of Las Vegas NV, and James Wiggins and his wife Sharon of Barstow CA. She has nine grandchildren, Sophia, Spencer, Nathan, Amanda, David, Matthew, Jonathan, Sarah, Kitsune and six great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

