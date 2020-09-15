BILL D TALBOTT Bill D. Talbott 77 of Las Vegas, Nv. passed away Sept. 9, 2020. He was born Feb. 11, 1943 in IL to the late William and Jewell Talbott. He married Marshia Depew on June 2, 1968. They moved to Las Vegas in 1986. Bill worked at Thomas Floors since 1987. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Scott Talbott. Grandchildren Michael Talbott and Lea Curnow. Great-granddaughters Alliana and Sklar Talbott. A sister Kay Bertges of IN. No scheduled services.





