BILL ROUSH Capt William F Roush, 82, passed away peacefully in his home with his wife, Doris, at his side Thurs, July 18, 2019, following a courageous battle against prostate cancer which had been exacerbated by his exposure to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam in the late 60's. Although he lost that battle, he WON THE WAR because he is now face to face with his Lord. He truly "fought the good fight and kept the faith." Bill was born, first of 4, Feb 22, 1937, in Montandon, PA, to Glen A Roush and Mary E (Good) Roush. After graduating from HS in 1955, he joined the USAF and qualified for an academic scholarship to ASU in AZ, where he met Doris, his college sweetheart and wife of 56 1/2 years. He graduated with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, and later earned a M.S. in Engineering Management. Among other assignments, he served in Germany and Vietnam before being transferred to Nellis AFB, NV the end of 1968, where he retired after 20 years. He has been self-employed ever since. Bill and Doris love the Lord wholeheartedly and have been faithfully worshipping as active members of their church for 50+ years, with Bill serving as elder, deacon, or wherever needed. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn (Ken) Snook; and 2 granddaughters: Brandy Roush and Megan Buckley. He is survived by his beloved wife, Doris; children: Becky (Tom) Buckley and Dan (Laurie); grandchildren: Maria Roush, Daniel Roush, Jessica Buckley, and JoAnalise Black; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Glen and Ken and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Bill was a gentle, kind, fun-loving man with a twinkle in his eye a patriot with a deep love of America who proudly served his country through the USAF for 20 years (and 29 days!) He was sensitive to the needs of those around him, often praying for those needs right on the spot. Reading 5 Psalms, 1 Proverb, and devotions was a daily necessity for him. Bill's love for his wife, Doris and sweetheart, as he always added was evident to all. His beloved children and their families ran a close second, which he showed through his genuine interest in even the smallest details of their lives and his constant support cheering them on both in spirit and with some "hootin' and hollerin'." He made a positive impact in this world on everyone who knew him because, as he so often said, "a stranger is simply a friend I haven't yet met." He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered. Bill's Celebration of Life will be Monday, August 5, at Bethany Baptist Church, 210 Wyoming, Boulder City. Visitation 9-10am will be followed by Celebration at 10am. He will be interred at SN Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Bethany Baptist Church, where the Bill Roush Memorial Fund has been established.