BILL STEPHENS On June 11, 2019 in Ivins, UT, James W."Bill" Stephens completed a life filled with love for his family. James served throughout his life in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Metal Smith, Petty Officer First Class. He operated and managed gas stations including Chevron stations in Scotia and Rio Dell, CA; a Wilshire station in Fortuna, CA, and Gulf, Exxon and Mobil stations in Las Vegas. Most recently James served as a senior crosswalk guard for the St. George Police in St. George, UT, and for more than fifteen years as a St. George Temple worker. James' surviving family includes his sons, Kyle (Julia Stephens), Kayle (Lynette Stephens), Krayton (Chris Doss) and Kordell (Lori Stephens); his former wife, Gayla Vee Hoopes; his brother, Kenny (Myrna Stephens) and sister, Darlene O' Neal; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. James was laid to rest in the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George, on June 17, 2019.