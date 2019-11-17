Home

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Bunker
925 Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bunker
25 Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Bunker
925 Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
BILLIE DOVE DOUZAT


1930 - 2019
BILLIE DOVE DOUZAT Obituary
BILLIE DOVE DOUZAT Billie Dove Douzat was born October 11, 1930 to John and Hazel Moine. Billie passed away peacefully in her home November 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jerry Douzat; her two sons, David and Steve Ley; two stepsons, Robbie and Micheal Douzat; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Billie Graduated high school in 1946. Services: Friday November 22, 2019 at Bunker 925 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas NV 89101. Viewing 9-9:30, Service 9:30-10:30. 10:30 We drive to Palm Mortuary located at 7600 S Eastern Ave , Las Vegas, NV 89123 . Followed by a Celebration of life at The Eagles Lodge Located at 1601 E Washington Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Good Bye my Precious Dove!
