CDR BILLY DAN GEARIN U.S. Navy Retired Commander Billy Dan Gearin, U.S. Navy (ret.), aka "Billy Bob" and "Crazy Legs", age 90 of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away peacefully with his two daughters at his side on May 26, 2020. Billy Dan Gearin was born in Portland, Oregon to William Edgar Gearin and Anna Ruth (Gilbert) Gearin on April 1, 1930. Billy was a 1948 graduate of Newberg Union High School. He was an outstanding athlete who excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track. He graduated as a three year letterman and earned a scholarship to Linfield College where he played football. After graduating with his two best friends, Claude "Lefty" Nordhill and Robert "Bobby" Tripp (The Three Amigos) remained lifelong friends as Lefty went TO THE SKY, Bobby went UNDER THE SEA and Billy went ON THE SEA. Billy married the love of his life Joyce Payne April 18, 1954 and were happily married 64 years. Billy served his Country in the U.S. Navy for 24 years. He did big things in the Navy serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. During his career he was deployed on the USS Zellars, USS Gen Wa Mann, USS Porterfield, USS Kenneth Whiting, and USS Bristol. He also commanded the USS Albatross and his last ship the heavy cruiser the USS Pittsburgh. Throughout his deployments Billy, along with his family traveled the world. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1974 after accumulating numerous awards, honors and certificates of appreciation in Las Vegas, Nevada. During his retirement he was a proud member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Fleet Reserve. In 1976 he was appointed by the governor to Deputy Commissioner for Veterans Affairs for the State of Nevada. He spent 16 years in this position in which he successfully established Nevada's only veterans' cemetery helping the veterans of Nevada before retiring in 1990. Billy enjoyed traveling and golfing with his beloved wife in retirement. Golfing was a favorite pastime and he was good at it, he even made a few hole in ones. Together, Billy and Joyce joined the Retired Military Golfers Association which became an integral part of their lives. Billy Dan Gearin is preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce Gearin; his parents Edgar William and Anna Ruth Gearin; his two sons Danny Charles Gearin and William David Gearin who died in infancy. Billy Dan Gearin will be forever loved by those of us he left behind. He is survived by his 2 daughters Deborah Gearin-Boggs of Hawaii and Denise Gearin of Oklahoma; 4 grandchildren Shauna (O'Brien) Ainu'u and Jessie Boggs of Hawaii, Trina Brown of Oklahoma, Angela (Nicholas) Schroeder of Wisconsin; 7 great grandchildren Jaden and Baylee Brown of Oklahoma, Taimane, O'Brien "Ifo", Matalasi "Legs", and Maluali'i Ainu'u of Hawaii, and Madeline Schroeder of Wisconsin. Billy Dan Gearin will be buried at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada in a private ceremony with full military honors. REST IN LOVE DADDY GO NAVY





