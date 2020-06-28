BILLY RAY EDWARDS JR Billy Ray Edwards Jr, of Las Vegas, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 peacefully at home. He was raised in Akron, OH. Bill loved airplanes and joined Civil Air Patrol as a cadet and soon became a dedicated member. After High school he served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Nellis AFB. Bill continued his CAP service in the local squadron where he met his future wife, Karen. Bill and Karen married May 19, 1990. Bill was a very accomplished private pilot who flew with the CAP as a search and rescue pilot, a cadet orientation pilot, a glider tow pilot, and a Green Flag Pilot. He owned Wancom Communications and worked for Las Vegas Electric as a Fiber Optic Specialist. Bill was an impassioned animal lover and was a past board member for the Animal Foundation. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Edwards Sr.; and his mother, Barbara Edwards. Bill is survived by his wife, Karen L. Edwards; sister, Jennifer Edwards and her partner, Gary Copen; nephew, David Edwards; sister-in-law, Jeanne Murphy and her husband, Mike; and brother-in-law, Steve North. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wed., July 1. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thu., July 2, both at Palm Mortuary, 7400 W. Cheyenne, Las Vegas. A graveside service and burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 7251 W. Lone Mountain Rd., Las Vegas. A celebration of life will follow.