BOB D CHERRY Bob D Cherry passed away on Wednesday July 15th 2020. He was known by many and enjoyed by all. He was born December 31st, 1926 in Gurley, Nebraska and he was raised and went to school in Iowa. Bob served in the US Navy during World War II, stationed on the island of Japan. When he returned he married Pauline Stickell. He owned his own business selling truck tires in Ventura, CA. He was a very generous and compassionate person with his family and with others that entered in his life. In the last 10 years of his life he met a new companion named Marina. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Michael Cherry. Bob will be missed by his family and friends. His wife Marina, His grandson Jeff and his wife Charlotte, Joe and his family, John and his family, Kristine and her family, Keven and his family, David and his family, Kathy and her family and his cousin Pat Anderson and her family.





