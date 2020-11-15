BOB JOHNSON On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Bobby Jim "Bob" Johnson passed away at age 84. Bob was born May 17,1936 in Flippin, Arkansas. Bob was the last of 6 Children. Growing up fishing and hunting were part of his life as well as his passion for horses. He married Reola Davis, moved to Las Vegas and raised two sons. Bob worked as an electrical sign hanger in the early days. Later he became an Operating Engineer where he worked at many hotels such as, Four Queens, Desert Inn, Circus Circus, Harrah's, and Sahara. Bob was preceded in death by his father, mother, 2 brothers and 3 sisters, his two sons Stephen and Michael Johnson. Bob is survived by one brother, three Grandsons, two granddaughters, and three great-granddaughters. A funeral service will be held on November 16, 2020 at Palm Eastern Mortuary 7600 S Eastern Ave from 10:00-11:00 am. The viewing is before service at 8:30-10:00 am.