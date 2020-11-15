1/
BOB JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BOB's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOB JOHNSON On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Bobby Jim "Bob" Johnson passed away at age 84. Bob was born May 17,1936 in Flippin, Arkansas. Bob was the last of 6 Children. Growing up fishing and hunting were part of his life as well as his passion for horses. He married Reola Davis, moved to Las Vegas and raised two sons. Bob worked as an electrical sign hanger in the early days. Later he became an Operating Engineer where he worked at many hotels such as, Four Queens, Desert Inn, Circus Circus, Harrah's, and Sahara. Bob was preceded in death by his father, mother, 2 brothers and 3 sisters, his two sons Stephen and Michael Johnson. Bob is survived by one brother, three Grandsons, two granddaughters, and three great-granddaughters. A funeral service will be held on November 16, 2020 at Palm Eastern Mortuary 7600 S Eastern Ave from 10:00-11:00 am. The viewing is before service at 8:30-10:00 am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Eastern Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved