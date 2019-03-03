|
BOBBIE CARSON Bobbie Carson passed away peacefully February 27, 2019. Bobbie was born December 11, 1936, in Las Vegas, to Robert "Jimmy" and Anne Carson. Bobbie attended St. Joseph's Catholic School through 8th grade, graduating from Las Vegas High School in 1955. Bobbie was a decorated war veteran and served in the U.S. Air Force as a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War. Bobbie is survived by two sisters, Mary Fulton of Las Vegas and Margaret Skaggs of Phoenix. The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful hospital nurses, hospice nurses, and caregivers, especially Evelyn and Dianna, who helped during the final stages of life. At Bobbie's request, no funeral services will be held.