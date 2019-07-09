Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for BOBBIE LEAVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BOBBIE LEAVENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BOBBIE LEAVENS Obituary
BOBBIE LEAVENS Bobbie June Leavens, 81, of Las Vegas, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born September 8, 1937 in North Carolina. A resident for 48 years, she was a retired hair dresser who valued family above all else. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 59 years, George Albert Leavens. She is survived by her children, Colleen (Terry) Knapp, Tracie (Bob) Joyce, and George (former wife Karen) Leavens; and grandchildren, Kyle Knapp, David Knapp, Travis (Paulette) Joyce, Tyler Joyce, Adam Leavens and Erica Leavens. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. Palm Mortuary on Eastern will be handling the arrangements.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now