BOBBIE LEAVENS Bobbie June Leavens, 81, of Las Vegas, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born September 8, 1937 in North Carolina. A resident for 48 years, she was a retired hair dresser who valued family above all else. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 59 years, George Albert Leavens. She is survived by her children, Colleen (Terry) Knapp, Tracie (Bob) Joyce, and George (former wife Karen) Leavens; and grandchildren, Kyle Knapp, David Knapp, Travis (Paulette) Joyce, Tyler Joyce, Adam Leavens and Erica Leavens. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. Palm Mortuary on Eastern will be handling the arrangements.