KENT WERLY Kent Ray Werly, 72, passed away October 12, 2019 in Checotah, Okla. He was born in Gunnison, Utah, March 20, 1947 to Audrey Beck Werly and Robert George Werly. He graduated from Western High School in 1966. He grew up in Las Vegas, and was a carpenter in Local 1780. He worked in Las Vegas and the Tonopah Test Site. He loved hunting and gardening. He moved to Checotah, and was excited about planting a garden there. He truly loved living there. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; and his brother, Alan Werly. He's survived by his sons, Kim Werly (San Francisco), Gabriel Werly (Nelson, Nev.), and Julian Werly (Las Vegas); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his brother, Tony Werly (Nelson, Nev.). He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Checotah, Okla.