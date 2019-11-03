Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Checotah, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BOBBIE WERLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BOBBIE WERLY


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BOBBIE WERLY Obituary
KENT WERLY Kent Ray Werly, 72, passed away October 12, 2019 in Checotah, Okla. He was born in Gunnison, Utah, March 20, 1947 to Audrey Beck Werly and Robert George Werly. He graduated from Western High School in 1966. He grew up in Las Vegas, and was a carpenter in Local 1780. He worked in Las Vegas and the Tonopah Test Site. He loved hunting and gardening. He moved to Checotah, and was excited about planting a garden there. He truly loved living there. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; and his brother, Alan Werly. He's survived by his sons, Kim Werly (San Francisco), Gabriel Werly (Nelson, Nev.), and Julian Werly (Las Vegas); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his brother, Tony Werly (Nelson, Nev.). He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Checotah, Okla.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BOBBIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -