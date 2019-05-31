Resources More Obituaries for BOBBY BORDGES Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BOBBY BORDGES

Bobby was born in 1933 in Los Angeles from Sophie McLaughlin and Alex Bordges, 2nd generation immigrants. He grew up in Las Vegas and carried a 22 rifle, hunting jackrabbits along Las Vegas strip when it was a two-lane highway surrounded by dirt and tumbleweeds, back in the days when cowboys tied their horses to hitching posts along Fremont Street's saloons. He graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1953, and later broke in as a dealer at the Pioneer Club, then becoming a pit manger, and eventually owned or operated casinos abroad in London, Aruba, Antiqua and Ecuador. He was instrumental in pioneering river boat gaming in Mississippi, but eventually went back to Ecuador where owned his own casino from which he retired in 2008. He is survived by his four children Rick, Luke, Nicole, Joe and 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren who loved him dearly, as well as his son-in-law, Jon Huertas, with whom he was quite close. Bobby was the most generous man you could ever meet, and the sense of duty, loyalty, and pride that he had for his friends and family were unparalleled. For those that knew him, they knew his positive attitude, kind heart and fastidious grooming habits.For those that didn't know him: He was fiercely determined and when he set his mind to something it was sure to happen. He was a traveler and some of the highlights were his trips he took to the Galapagos, Egypt, Argentina and Israel. Even though he lived a full 85 years of robust adventure, he enjoyed great health to the very end. On his last day, he spent the day shopping with his daughter, walking around, enjoying the beautiful day, making plans for the future, when he collapsed suddenly. One of Bobby's strongest qualities was showing gratitude, so he would like to thank the team of amazing paramedics, doctors and nurses who attempted to revive him at UCLA Santa Monica, as well as the outstanding team at the CalVet home who cared for him for the last few years in Los Angeles. His greatest joys in life were his family/friends/health, and his greatest fear in life was sickness, so while it's painful for us that he's gone so abruptly, it's fitting that he went quickly and without illness. We will miss him so much, but his travels continue.