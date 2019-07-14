|
|
BOBBY BROOKS Bobby Neal Brooks, 88 passed away peacefully Sunday June 30, 2019. Bobby, a Korean War veteran, came to Las Vegas in 1960 from Memphis and worked as an IBEW local 357 electrician and electrical contractor until he retired in 1997. His original Master Electricians card was number 11 in Clark County. Bobby was a Great supporter of youth athletics locally, being active in the Little League Baseball association, Pop warner Football in the 1960's-1970's. He was also a Clark High School and UNLV Booster. He is survived by his wife, of 69 years Suzanne W. Brooks; three children, Mike Brooks, Alan Brooks and Dennis Brooks; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grand-children; and two great-great-grand-children. Bobby made a positive impact in this world and on his family. He passed on his wisdom and knowledge and love of the electrical trade to his three sons, and three of his grandsons.