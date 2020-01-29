|
|
BOBBY DALE EMERSON Bobby Dale Emerson, age 77 of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away the morning of January 27, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Rando & Mazie Emerson and sister, Nancy Sandlin. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Emerson; four bothers Jack, Cecil 'Zeke', Jerry and Dwight; his sons Tim & husband Marco, Phil & wife Gia, and Marc & wife Nicole; grandchildren Jessica Duston, Kierstin, Blake, Christian, and Caitlyn Emerson; and great grandchildren Brixie & Valie Dutson and Hayden Emerson. Funeral Services will be held at Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery (7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada 89123) on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in memory of Bobby Emerson.