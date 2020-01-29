Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
BOBBY DALE EMERSON Obituary
BOBBY DALE EMERSON Bobby Dale Emerson, age 77 of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away the morning of January 27, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Rando & Mazie Emerson and sister, Nancy Sandlin. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Emerson; four bothers Jack, Cecil 'Zeke', Jerry and Dwight; his sons Tim & husband Marco, Phil & wife Gia, and Marc & wife Nicole; grandchildren Jessica Duston, Kierstin, Blake, Christian, and Caitlyn Emerson; and great grandchildren Brixie & Valie Dutson and Hayden Emerson. Funeral Services will be held at Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery (7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada 89123) on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in memory of Bobby Emerson.
