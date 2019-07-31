|
|
Bonnie Rae Carner Benbow Rams, 94, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 due to complications from congestive heart failure.
Born in San Bernardino, California, she moved to Las Vegas in 1928. Bonnie was the daughter of Las Vegas pioneers, Harry A. and Node Carner, as well the beloved sister to the late MaryAnn Hoffman. Bonnie attended Fifth Street School, and graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1941, where she played clarinet in the school band. She graduated from the University of Redlands, California in 1945 with a B.A. in Education.
Bonnie spent the next 25 years in Las Vegas and was active in several community service organizations including: the Girl Scouts of America, Association of University Women (AAUW), Service League (Junior League), Southern T Red Hat Society, Order of the Eastern Star, and Parent Teachers Association.
Bonnie taught for 10 years in the Clark County School District in the 1950s an1960s, in 1967 she obtained a Real Estate Brokers License. In 1971 she was hired as the first training director for the Frontier Girl Scout Council. She moved to Van Nuys, California, in 1974 to become the executive director of the San Fernando Valley Volunteer Center, sponsored by the Hilltoppers of Assistance League of Southern California and United Way. After 12 years Bonnie retired from this position and became an independent travel agent and traveled worldwide until moving back to Las Vegas in 1990.
Bonnie loved music, dancing, and making people smile. She was an inspiration to many people and enjoyed playing mahjong, poker, and bingo. She also enjoyed tap dancing and Tai Chi.
She was married to Jules Benbow in 1946 and Fred Rams in 1971, whom both preceded her in death. Bonnie was the loving mother of Linda Tanner, Dr. Richard Benbow (Sandye), Edward Benbow, Sr., and the late Maureen (Reenie) Benbow. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bonnie lived her life modestly, she generously shared her love with family and friends. Services will be private.