Bonnie Jean Killebrew
1934 - 2020
Bonnie Jean Rasmussen Killebrew, 85, passed away Wednesday, May 20. Bonnie was born in Monroe, Utah, December 24, 1934 to Clinton and Elaine Rasmussen. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bob, and brother Richard Rasmussen (OraNell). Loving mother to 7 children, Kelly, Scott, Steve, Suzette, Tony (Martha), Sheri and Keri (Stacey); 12 grandchildren, Matt (Francesca), Chris, Kyle, Andi, Alec, Ellie, Gigi, Eric, Ava, Will, Jace and Ben; 3 great-grandchildren, Amelia, Oliver and Riley; siblings, Betty and Rhett; sisters-in-law Una and Erma (Ronnie), brothers-in-law Paul and John (Lorna).

Bonnie was a retired Clark County school teacher but her #1 priority was always as a devoted mother and grandmother. She was the light and center of her family, accepting and kind to all she met. The life of the party, she loved to laugh - mostly at herself, and dance with her kids and grandkids. By far her favorite thing was to have her family at her Utah farm where she has spent her summers for the last 25+ years. Always the first up and the last to bed, even cooking her birthday dinner and Christmas Eve dinner through her 85th birthday. She worked harder and loved more than everyone around her and made it look effortless. She was simply amazing and we were lucky she was ours. Will love and miss you everyday Mom. Services will be private.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 26, 2020.
