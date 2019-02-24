|
|
BONNIE ROGERS Bonnie Jean Rogers, passed away February 10, 2019. She was born February 25, 1944, in South Portland, ME. Bonnie went to school for Counselor Education receiving a Bachelor of Arts Psychology, Master Degree in Science. She worked as a legal secretary for many years, went back to college late in life to become a certified drug and alcohol counselor with her Master's degree. Bonnie worked at New Beginnings for almost 10 years. While raising her children she was on the board of the Spring Valley little league. She was a Eucharistic Minister - Lector at Christ the King Catholic Community. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband, of 54 years, Wayne F. Rogers; son, Wayne C. Rogers; daughter-in-law, Anna Rogers; grandsons, Jonathen and Devon Rogers; daughter, Wanda Farner; son-in-law, Greg Farner; grandson, Steffen Farner; and granddaughter, Ellesse Farner. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thu, Feb. 28, at Christ the King, 4525 south Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89118.