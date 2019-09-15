Home

BONNIE SCHELLER Bonnie Scheller passed away August 31, 2019 at a local hospital with family at her side. Bonnie was born December 14, in Oklahoma City, raised in New Mexico and moved to Las Vegas in the 60's. She worked the major strip hotels of the day as a casino cashier. In the 70's, she met and married Walter "Hans" Scheller. Each having two kids from previous marriages, they created a new family and enjoyed happy times for the next 45 years. They visited most states in camper vans and traveled the world to over 50 countries on six continents. Bonnie was preceded in death by brothers, Bill and Jimmy; stepdaughter, Romy; and grandson, Joey. She is survived by husband, Hans; sons, Neil and Joey; stepson, Randy; sisters, Thelma, Roxy, and Reetha; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially Robyn Jones, whom she raised from infancy and held a special place in her heart. She was a 100 pound dynamo that could liven up any party! Services will be private.
