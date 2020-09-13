BONNIE SUE BALLARD (TWEEDY) Bonnie Sue Ballard (Tweedy), 76, passed away September 1, 2020. She was born in Fort Madison, Iowa on December 29, 1943 to the late Jim and Alta Tweedy. Bonnie relocated many times in her career in Oregon, Washington and California, for non-traditional jobs. She moved to Las Vegas in 1993 and her latest employment before retirement was on the Yucca Mountain Project. The best time of Bonnie's life was in her retirement years where she fostered nineteen medically fragile infants over a period of eight years. She was a member of and volunteer at Canyon Ridge Christian Church, and served on the board for Habitat for Humanity. She was preceded in death by brothers, Roger, Bob and Don Tweedy and is survived by her brother Jim Tweedy (Irene) of Hamilton Illinois and a sister Betty Holst (Rod) of Eugene, Oregon. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life service will be held on September 26, 2020, 10:00 am at Palm Mortuary, 1600 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas NV 89146. Her remains will be scattered in Iowa where she was raised. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Canyon Ridge Christian Church.





